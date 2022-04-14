Bestcoin (BEST) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bestcoin (BEST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bestcoin (BEST) Information Bestcoin ($BEST) is a coin created with the objective of winning the Let's Bonk Hackathon and establish itself as... well, the best coin. In an industry where the majority of tech projects are low efforts or straight-up scams, we want to make clear that "the meme is the best technology" and that way more real people can really behind a good meme than they will ever rally behind anything else. Simply the best coin. Official Website: https://bestcoinbonk.xyz Buy BEST Now!

Bestcoin (BEST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bestcoin (BEST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.44M $ 1.44M $ 1.44M Total Supply: $ 68.03B $ 68.03B $ 68.03B Circulating Supply: $ 68.03B $ 68.03B $ 68.03B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.44M $ 1.44M $ 1.44M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Bestcoin (BEST) price

Bestcoin (BEST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bestcoin (BEST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEST's tokenomics, explore BEST token's live price!

