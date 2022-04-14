BetbuInu (CRYPTO) Tokenomics
BetbuInu (CRYPTO) Information
Welcome to Betbuinu, a memecoin project with a sarcastic name and degens-focused memes. Betbuinu is a reputable and skilled cryptocurrency business that is dedicated to assisting our clients in making the most of their cryptocurrency investing endeavours. Our staff is committed to giving everyone interested in our endeavour a high-quality, interesting, and enjoyable experience.
At Betbuinu, we think it's important to arm our customers with the knowledge and resources they need to succeed in the cryptocurrency market. To improve user experience, we provide a range of tools, including tutorials, video content, community forums, and access to various crypto assets. We work hard to make sure that every step of our customers' cryptocurrency journeys is informed and educated.
We also give our clients access to a straightforward but sophisticated digital platform that makes investing simple and accurate. Beginners can use our platform, while seasoned traders can participate in cutting-edge tactics to boost their results. With the use of AI technology, we have also created cutting-edge solutions that maximise revenues and spread out risk.
You can join a large and friendly community of degens at Betbuinu who are interested in and passionate about cryptocurrencies. Together, we can take a joint trip into the intricate but uncharted territory of crypto, ensuring that we emerge stronger and better. Through our community, we encourage teamwork, learning, and development while also having fun with ironic memes.
At Betbuinu, we cherish our clients' money as well as their business. We are dedicated to offering a fantastic and interesting service with the highest level of security and openness. Come along with us on this journey as we develop together!
BetbuInu (CRYPTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BetbuInu (CRYPTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BetbuInu (CRYPTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BetbuInu (CRYPTO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CRYPTO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CRYPTO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.