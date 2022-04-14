BetSwirl (BETS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BetSwirl (BETS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BetSwirl (BETS) Information BetSwirl is an online cryptocurrency gaming platform, fully decentralized and anonymous, where everyone is able to enjoy a fair play, a fun time, and an innovative gamer experience. The key features of BetSwirl: A unique interactive gaming experience with animations and sound effects ready to be unleashed soon in the metaverse

Multiple games like Dice, Coin Toss, Million Jackpot... All are accessible easily by using the token of your choice: MATIC, BNB, AVAX, BETS, and all others ERC20 of our partners

A token at the center of the protocol with multiple use cases and deflationary mechanisms: BETS

A staking program to share the project profits with the community

A multi-level referral program to multiply your gain: The more you refer, the higher is the reward!

A transparent system with a complete protocol analytics dashboard

A community-driven protocol with multiple incentives, rewards, and surprises! Official Website: https://www.betswirl.com Buy BETS Now!

BetSwirl (BETS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BetSwirl (BETS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 519.35K $ 519.35K $ 519.35K Total Supply: $ 6.48B $ 6.48B $ 6.48B Circulating Supply: $ 2.88B $ 2.88B $ 2.88B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.17M $ 1.17M $ 1.17M All-Time High: $ 0.00143188 $ 0.00143188 $ 0.00143188 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00018006 $ 0.00018006 $ 0.00018006 Learn more about BetSwirl (BETS) price

BetSwirl (BETS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BetSwirl (BETS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BETS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BETS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BETS's tokenomics, explore BETS token's live price!

