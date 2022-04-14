Big Balls (BALLS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Big Balls (BALLS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Big Balls (BALLS) Information Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old techie, secured a role at Elon Musk's DOGE initiative, gaining access to U.S. government systems despite security concerns. Musk personally voted for Coristine—who went by the online moniker "Big Balls"—and even mentioned it on Twitter. Now it's time to step up, grab your balls, and send $BALLS to the moon. Don't miss out—only the biggest bags make it. Big Balls to the Rescue!

Big Balls (BALLS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Big Balls (BALLS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 31.07K $ 31.07K $ 31.07K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.07K $ 31.07K $ 31.07K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Big Balls (BALLS) price

Big Balls (BALLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Big Balls (BALLS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BALLS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BALLS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BALLS's tokenomics, explore BALLS token's live price!

