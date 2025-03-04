Discover key insights into Big Bear Bald Eagle (EAGLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Big Bear Bald Eagle (EAGLE) Information

It's a community driven token uniting fans of the bald eagles Jackie and shadow.

Jackie and Shadow are a mated pair of bald eagles living in Big Bear Lake. They are known for their strong bond and cooperative behavior, often seen on live eagle cams. Jackie is larger than Shadow, and they have raised several chicks together, including Simba and Spirit.

The eggs started hatching on the 4th of march 2025