ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live BigStrategy Inc price today is 0 USD.BSTR market cap is 20,306 USD. Track real-time BSTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live BigStrategy Inc price today is 0 USD.BSTR market cap is 20,306 USD. Track real-time BSTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About BSTR

BSTR Price Info

What is BSTR

BSTR Whitepaper

BSTR Official Website

BSTR Tokenomics

BSTR Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BigStrategy Inc Logo

BigStrategy Inc Price (BSTR)

Unlisted

1 BSTR to USD Live Price:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
BigStrategy Inc (BSTR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:39:09 (UTC+8)

BigStrategy Inc Price Today

The live BigStrategy Inc (BSTR) price today is --, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSTR to USD conversion rate is -- per BSTR.

BigStrategy Inc currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 20,306, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BSTR. During the last 24 hours, BSTR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00318028, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BSTR moved +0.02% in the last hour and -11.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BigStrategy Inc (BSTR) Market Information

$ 20.31K
$ 20.31K$ 20.31K

--
----

$ 20.31K
$ 20.31K$ 20.31K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BigStrategy Inc is $ 20.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BSTR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.31K.

BigStrategy Inc Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00318028
$ 0.00318028$ 0.00318028

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.02%

-0.03%

-11.81%

-11.81%

BigStrategy Inc (BSTR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BigStrategy Inc to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BigStrategy Inc to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BigStrategy Inc to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BigStrategy Inc to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.03%
30 Days$ 0-28.21%
60 Days$ 0-47.77%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for BigStrategy Inc

BigStrategy Inc (BSTR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BSTR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
BigStrategy Inc (BSTR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of BigStrategy Inc could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price BigStrategy Inc will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for BSTR price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking BigStrategy Inc Price Prediction.

What is BigStrategy Inc (BSTR)

BSTR is our stock and our core business is accumulating WLFI. Whenever our market cap grows by 5 million USD, we add more WLFI to the treasury. If it drops by 10%, we initiate buybacks and burns using our reserves. Our goal is simple and clear: keep accumulating, build a company that supports the USD1 ecosystem, and become the first in the world known for reserving WLFI.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BigStrategy Inc (BSTR) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About BigStrategy Inc

How much is BigStrategy Inc worth right now?

BigStrategy Inc is currently trading at ₹0.001824505434159366000, with a price movement of -0.03% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is BSTR going up or down today?

BSTR has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,DeFi Index ecosystem.

How popular is BigStrategy Inc today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling BSTR.

What makes BigStrategy Inc different from other crypto assets?

As part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,DeFi Index category and built on the -- network, BSTR offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much BSTR exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is BigStrategy Inc's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.2858343912388349016000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.0016375610349942684000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BigStrategy Inc

How much will 1 BigStrategy Inc be worth in 2030?
If BigStrategy Inc were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential BigStrategy Inc prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:39:09 (UTC+8)

BigStrategy Inc (BSTR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about BigStrategy Inc

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.4000
$6.4000$6.4000

+8,433.33%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.493
$2.493$2.493

+149.30%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$120.48
$120.48$120.48

+72.11%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03149
$0.03149$0.03149

+8.02%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.4000
$6.4000$6.4000

+8,433.33%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002033
$0.0000000000000000002033$0.0000000000000000002033

+171.06%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.493
$2.493$2.493

+149.30%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001982
$0.0000000000000001982$0.0000000000000001982

+147.75%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001227
$0.00001227$0.00001227

+72.33%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.