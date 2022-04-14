How much is BigStrategy Inc worth right now?

BigStrategy Inc is currently trading at ₹0.001824505434159366000, with a price movement of -0.03% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is BSTR going up or down today?

BSTR has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,DeFi Index ecosystem.

How popular is BigStrategy Inc today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling BSTR.

What makes BigStrategy Inc different from other crypto assets?

As part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,DeFi Index category and built on the -- network, BSTR offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much BSTR exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is BigStrategy Inc's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.2858343912388349016000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.0016375610349942684000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.