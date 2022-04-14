Bikera (IMERA) Information

Bikera is a blockchain-based mobility platform that rewards users for physical movement through tokenized incentives. The system combines IoT devices, decentralized consensus, and dual-token economics to create a sustainable "move-to-earn" ecosystem. iMERA is the public sale of the MERA token, launched on pump. XP is a token which will not hold value but is used to register km's driven on chain. The project is distributing tokens to reward people to use carbon neutral transportation in a decentralized manner. In the second stage we will be offering physical locks which allow for a bike sharing economy, logged with smart contracts on chain, still rewarding users and deployers for their efforts with block rewards.