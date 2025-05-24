BiLira Price (TRYB)
The live price of BiLira (TRYB) today is 0.02553346 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 22.66M USD. TRYB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BiLira Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BiLira price change within the day is -0.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 887.48M USD
During today, the price change of BiLira to USD was $ -0.00011063216317948.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BiLira to USD was $ -0.0005625072.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BiLira to USD was $ +0.0002050081.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BiLira to USD was $ -0.001840691831380582.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00011063216317948
|-0.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005625072
|-2.20%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002050081
|+0.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001840691831380582
|-6.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of BiLira: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-0.43%
-0.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BiLira is a stable cryptocurrency that is backed by the Turkish Lira. This means that you can always buy and redeem 1 BiLira for ₺1.00 Turkish Lira.
