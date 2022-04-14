BINANTS (BINANTS) Tokenomics

BINANTS (BINANTS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BINANTS (BINANTS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

BINANTS (BINANTS) Information

BINANTS is a meme-driven community token built natively on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), designed to unite users around a single mission: to become the first truly grassroots mascot and cultural movement of the BNB ecosystem.

Launched without VC backing, private sales, or roadmap hype, BINANTS is entirely powered by its community - an “army” of holders who embrace humor, decentralization, and shared effort. Through viral engagement, click-based participation mechanics, and deep meme integration, BINANTS aims to showcase the strength of culture-first crypto on BSC.

The long-term vision of BINANTS is to make BSC fun again and earn a rightful place on Binance through organic growth, consistency, and relentless community action

Official Website:
https://binants.fun

BINANTS (BINANTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BINANTS (BINANTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 124.89K
$ 124.89K$ 124.89K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 124.89K
$ 124.89K$ 124.89K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00012489
$ 0.00012489$ 0.00012489

BINANTS (BINANTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BINANTS (BINANTS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BINANTS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BINANTS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BINANTS's tokenomics, explore BINANTS token's live price!

BINANTS Price Prediction

Want to know where BINANTS might be heading? Our BINANTS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.