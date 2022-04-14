BINANTS (BINANTS) Tokenomics
BINANTS (BINANTS) Information
BINANTS is a meme-driven community token built natively on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), designed to unite users around a single mission: to become the first truly grassroots mascot and cultural movement of the BNB ecosystem.
Launched without VC backing, private sales, or roadmap hype, BINANTS is entirely powered by its community - an “army” of holders who embrace humor, decentralization, and shared effort. Through viral engagement, click-based participation mechanics, and deep meme integration, BINANTS aims to showcase the strength of culture-first crypto on BSC.
The long-term vision of BINANTS is to make BSC fun again and earn a rightful place on Binance through organic growth, consistency, and relentless community action
BINANTS (BINANTS) Tokenomics
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BINANTS (BINANTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BINANTS (BINANTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BINANTS (BINANTS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BINANTS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BINANTS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BINANTS Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.