Bio Acceleration (BIO/ACC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bio Acceleration (BIO/ACC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Bio Acceleration (BIO/ACC) Information The Bio/Acc movement, or the biological acceleration movement, aims to promote scientific innovation, knowledge sharing, and human progress by accelerating the development and application of biotechnology. It emphasizes open science and decentralized research methods, encourages community participation, and promotes the rapid dissemination and application of scientific results. $BIO/ACC is more than just a memecoin—it aims to contribute meaningfully to the bio/acc and DeSci ecosystem. Official Website: https://bioacc.meme/

Bio Acceleration (BIO/ACC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bio Acceleration (BIO/ACC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 31.98K Total Supply: $ 998.31M Circulating Supply: $ 998.31M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.98K All-Time High: $ 0.00262921 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Bio Acceleration (BIO/ACC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bio Acceleration (BIO/ACC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BIO/ACC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BIO/ACC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

BIO/ACC Price Prediction Want to know where BIO/ACC might be heading? Our BIO/ACC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

