bioBOI is a Web3 and decentralized science (DeSci) project that integrates blockchain and artificial intelligence to support transparent, verifiable, and community-driven scientific development. The project focuses on creating infrastructure that allows researchers, innovators, and users to fund research, verify data integrity, and access decentralized tools for scientific collaboration. The BOI token is used within the ecosystem for governance, platform access, research incentives, and utility functions across bioBOI applications. The project aims to improve transparency and trust in scientific workflows by applying blockchain-based accountability and smart-contract-driven funding structures.