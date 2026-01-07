BioBOI (BIOBOI) Tokenomics

BioBOI (BIOBOI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BioBOI (BIOBOI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-01-07 14:22:58 (UTC+8)
USD

BioBOI (BIOBOI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BioBOI (BIOBOI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 100.80K
$ 100.80K$ 100.80K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 33.70M
$ 33.70M$ 33.70M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 299.09K
$ 299.09K$ 299.09K
All-Time High:
$ 0.04805374
$ 0.04805374$ 0.04805374
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0029905
$ 0.0029905$ 0.0029905
Current Price:
$ 0.00299098
$ 0.00299098$ 0.00299098

BioBOI (BIOBOI) Information

bioBOI is a Web3 and decentralized science (DeSci) project that integrates blockchain and artificial intelligence to support transparent, verifiable, and community-driven scientific development. The project focuses on creating infrastructure that allows researchers, innovators, and users to fund research, verify data integrity, and access decentralized tools for scientific collaboration. The BOI token is used within the ecosystem for governance, platform access, research incentives, and utility functions across bioBOI applications. The project aims to improve transparency and trust in scientific workflows by applying blockchain-based accountability and smart-contract-driven funding structures.

Official Website:
https://bioboi.fun/
Whitepaper:
https://bioboi.fun/whitepaper.pdf

BioBOI (BIOBOI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BioBOI (BIOBOI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BIOBOI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BIOBOI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BIOBOI's tokenomics, explore BIOBOI token's live price!

BIOBOI Price Prediction

Want to know where BIOBOI might be heading? Our BIOBOI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy