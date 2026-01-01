Which blockchain network does BioBOI run on?

BioBOI operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of BIOBOI?

The token is priced at ₹0.269227222398962235000, marking a price movement of -2.58% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does BioBOI belong to?

BioBOI falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Desci Meme category. This classification helps investors compare BIOBOI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of BioBOI?

Its market capitalization is ₹9072977.5335372345000, placing the asset at rank #7121. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of BIOBOI is currently circulating?

There are 33700002.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for BioBOI today?

Over the past day, BIOBOI generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, BioBOI fluctuated between ₹0.268795549983041505000 and ₹0.276382328154903540000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.