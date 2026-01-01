ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live BioBOI price today is 0.00298121 USD.BIOBOI market cap is 100,467 USD. Track real-time BIOBOI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live BioBOI price today is 0.00298121 USD.BIOBOI market cap is 100,467 USD. Track real-time BIOBOI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About BIOBOI

BIOBOI Price Info

What is BIOBOI

BIOBOI Whitepaper

BIOBOI Official Website

BIOBOI Tokenomics

BIOBOI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BioBOI Logo

BioBOI Price (BIOBOI)

Unlisted

1 BIOBOI to USD Live Price:

$0.00298121
$0.00298121$0.00298121
-2.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
BioBOI (BIOBOI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:43:36 (UTC+8)

BioBOI Price Today

The live BioBOI (BIOBOI) price today is $ 0.00298121, with a 2.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIOBOI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00298121 per BIOBOI.

BioBOI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 100,467, with a circulating supply of 33.70M BIOBOI. During the last 24 hours, BIOBOI traded between $ 0.00297643 (low) and $ 0.00306044 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04805374, while the all-time low was $ 0.00274691.

In short-term performance, BIOBOI moved -0.00% in the last hour and -2.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BioBOI (BIOBOI) Market Information

$ 100.47K
$ 100.47K$ 100.47K

--
----

$ 298.12K
$ 298.12K$ 298.12K

33.70M
33.70M 33.70M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BioBOI is $ 100.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BIOBOI is 33.70M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 298.12K.

BioBOI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00297643
$ 0.00297643$ 0.00297643
24H Low
$ 0.00306044
$ 0.00306044$ 0.00306044
24H High

$ 0.00297643
$ 0.00297643$ 0.00297643

$ 0.00306044
$ 0.00306044$ 0.00306044

$ 0.04805374
$ 0.04805374$ 0.04805374

$ 0.00274691
$ 0.00274691$ 0.00274691

-0.00%

-2.58%

-2.70%

-2.70%

BioBOI (BIOBOI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BioBOI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BioBOI to USD was $ -0.0020365325.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BioBOI to USD was $ -0.0010985633.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BioBOI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.58%
30 Days$ -0.0020365325-68.31%
60 Days$ -0.0010985633-36.84%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for BioBOI

BioBOI (BIOBOI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BIOBOI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
BioBOI (BIOBOI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of BioBOI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price BioBOI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BIOBOI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking BioBOI Price Prediction.

What is BioBOI (BIOBOI)

bioBOI is a Web3 and decentralized science (DeSci) project that integrates blockchain and artificial intelligence to support transparent, verifiable, and community-driven scientific development. The project focuses on creating infrastructure that allows researchers, innovators, and users to fund research, verify data integrity, and access decentralized tools for scientific collaboration. The BOI token is used within the ecosystem for governance, platform access, research incentives, and utility functions across bioBOI applications. The project aims to improve transparency and trust in scientific workflows by applying blockchain-based accountability and smart-contract-driven funding structures.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BioBOI (BIOBOI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About BioBOI

Which blockchain network does BioBOI run on?

BioBOI operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of BIOBOI?

The token is priced at ₹0.269227222398962235000, marking a price movement of -2.58% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does BioBOI belong to?

BioBOI falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Desci Meme category. This classification helps investors compare BIOBOI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of BioBOI?

Its market capitalization is ₹9072977.5335372345000, placing the asset at rank #7121. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of BIOBOI is currently circulating?

There are 33700002.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for BioBOI today?

Over the past day, BIOBOI generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, BioBOI fluctuated between ₹0.268795549983041505000 and ₹0.276382328154903540000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BioBOI

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:43:36 (UTC+8)

BioBOI (BIOBOI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about BioBOI

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05310
$0.05310$0.05310

+431.00%

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000001863
$0.00000000001863$0.00000000001863

+462.83%

AssetX Labs

AssetX Labs

AXLT

$0.0000002750
$0.0000002750$0.0000002750

+121.77%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000000980
$0.00000000980$0.00000000980

+126.85%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000005160
$0.0000005160$0.0000005160

+72.00%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.