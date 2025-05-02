What is Qubic (QUBIC)

Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Qubic, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of QUBIC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Qubic price prediction page.

Tracing QUBIC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing QUBIC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Qubic price history page.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Qubic What is the price of Qubic (QUBIC) today? The live price of Qubic (QUBIC) is 0.0000014342 USD . What is the market cap of Qubic (QUBIC)? The current market cap of Qubic is $ 167.58M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of QUBIC by its real-time market price of 0.0000014342 USD . What is the circulating supply of Qubic (QUBIC)? The current circulating supply of Qubic (QUBIC) is 116.84T USD . What was the highest price of Qubic (QUBIC)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of Qubic (QUBIC) is 0.000005048 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Qubic (QUBIC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Qubic (QUBIC) is $ 434.10K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

