Dive deeper into how QUBIC tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Qubic’s token economics are designed to balance long-term sustainability, community incentives, and ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its mechanisms, allocations, and incentive structures, with a focus on recent updates and the impact of “Project X.”

Issuance Mechanism

Qubic emits 1 trillion QUBIC per week, with a hard supply cap originally set at 1,000 trillion QUBIC. However, with the launch of Project X (August 2024), the supply cap was cut by 80% to 200 trillion QUBIC. Halving Schedule: Emissions are reduced by 15% annually through a halving mechanism, further slowing the rate of new token creation.

Emissions are reduced by 15% annually through a halving mechanism, further slowing the rate of new token creation. Burn Mechanism: QUBIC incorporates a deflationary burn model. Coins are burned during smart contract execution and through early withdrawal penalties in staking, ensuring the circulating supply is continually reduced.

Allocation Mechanism

The following table summarizes the main allocation categories, cliffs, vesting periods, and unlock schedules:

Category % of Supply Cliff Vesting/Unlock Notes Pre-Seed Holders 15.9% 6 months 12 months (monthly) Unlocks start 6 months after TGE, finish at 18 months Retrodrop/Marketing 2023 1.7% 6 months 1 year (quarterly, 25%/3mo) Full unlock within 1 year Team 9% 24 months 24 months (monthly) Unlocks after 2 years Treasury & Marketing 14% 12 months 36 months (monthly) Unlocks after 1 year Loyalty Program 7% 12 months 36 months (monthly) Unlocks after 1 year Seed 7.4% 12 months 12 months (monthly) Unlocks after 1 year Liquidity 8% None Immediate Fully liquid at TGE Ecosystem Growth 25% 24 months 24 months (monthly) Unlocks after 2 years Listing 5% 24 months Full unlock after 24 months

Computor Controlled Fund (CCF): 8% of weekly emissions are reallocated to the CCF, supporting development, marketing, and community projects. This allocation is managed by network validators (“computors”) and can be adjusted as needed.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Users can lock QUBIC for up to 52 weeks to earn yield. The longer the lock, the higher the APY. Early unlocks are allowed but result in reduced rewards and a portion of the unearned rewards is burned or redistributed to other stakers. Smart Contracts: QUBIC is used to pay for contract execution, with tokens spent on contract shares being locked, reducing circulating supply.

QUBIC is used to pay for contract execution, with tokens spent on contract shares being locked, reducing circulating supply. Ecosystem Participation: QUBIC is used for governance, funding proposals, and incentivizing ecosystem growth through grants and airdrops.

QUBIC is used for governance, funding proposals, and incentivizing ecosystem growth through grants and airdrops. Burns: Both smart contract execution and early staking withdrawals contribute to the deflationary model.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Staking via QEarn allows users to lock tokens for up to 52 weeks. Early withdrawal is possible but penalized, with penalties burned or redistributed. Unlocking: Rewards are distributed upon unlocking. Full rewards are given for the maximum lock period; early unlocks receive partial rewards.

Rewards are distributed upon unlocking. Full rewards are given for the maximum lock period; early unlocks receive partial rewards. Vesting: Most major allocations (team, ecosystem, treasury) are subject to long cliffs and gradual vesting, minimizing the risk of sudden supply shocks.

Recent Supply and Circulation Trends

Circulating Supply (July 2025): ~121.8 trillion QUBIC

~121.8 trillion QUBIC Total Supply (July 2025): ~151.8 trillion QUBIC

~151.8 trillion QUBIC Locked Supply: As of January 2025, nearly 11% of circulating supply was locked in QEarn, demonstrating strong community participation in staking and yield programs.

Strategic Implications and Future Outlook

The combination of emission reductions, burns, and long vesting schedules is designed to create deflationary pressure, supporting long-term value. Ecosystem Growth: The CCF and ecosystem allocations ensure ongoing funding for development, marketing, and community initiatives.

The CCF and ecosystem allocations ensure ongoing funding for development, marketing, and community initiatives. Decentralized Governance: Computors and community members have a direct say in emission adjustments and fund allocations, promoting sustainability and adaptability.

Summary Table: Qubic Tokenomics

Mechanism Details Issuance 1T QUBIC/week, 15% annual halving, 200T max supply (post-Project X) Allocation See detailed table above; major allocations to ecosystem, team, treasury, liquidity Usage Staking (QEarn), smart contracts, governance, ecosystem incentives Incentives Yield for staking, redistribution of penalties, grants, airdrops Locking Up to 52 weeks (QEarn), with flexible early unlocks and penalties Unlocking Gradual vesting for most allocations, immediate for liquidity, full rewards for max lock Deflationary Model Burns from smart contracts and early unlocks, emission reductions

In conclusion:

Qubic’s tokenomics are robust, with a strong focus on long-term sustainability, community incentives, and ecosystem growth. The combination of emission controls, deflationary mechanisms, and strategic allocations positions Qubic for resilience and adaptability in the evolving blockchain landscape.