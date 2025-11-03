BiomeAI (BIOMEAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.04077631 $ 0.04077631 $ 0.04077631 24H Low $ 0.052454 $ 0.052454 $ 0.052454 24H High 24H Low $ 0.04077631$ 0.04077631 $ 0.04077631 24H High $ 0.052454$ 0.052454 $ 0.052454 All Time High $ 0.394381$ 0.394381 $ 0.394381 Lowest Price $ 0.02349287$ 0.02349287 $ 0.02349287 Price Change (1H) -1.73% Price Change (1D) -13.04% Price Change (7D) -32.11% Price Change (7D) -32.11%

BiomeAI (BIOMEAI) real-time price is $0.04077697. Over the past 24 hours, BIOMEAI traded between a low of $ 0.04077631 and a high of $ 0.052454, showing active market volatility. BIOMEAI's all-time high price is $ 0.394381, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02349287.

In terms of short-term performance, BIOMEAI has changed by -1.73% over the past hour, -13.04% over 24 hours, and -32.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BiomeAI (BIOMEAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 240.71K$ 240.71K $ 240.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 407.76K$ 407.76K $ 407.76K Circulation Supply 5.90M 5.90M 5.90M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BiomeAI is $ 240.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BIOMEAI is 5.90M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 407.76K.