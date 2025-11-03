ExchangeDEX+
The live BiomeAI price today is 0.04077697 USD. Track real-time BIOMEAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BIOMEAI price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.04077293
$0.04077293
-12.80%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
BiomeAI (BIOMEAI) Live Price Chart
BiomeAI (BIOMEAI) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.04077631
$ 0.04077631
$ 0.052454
$ 0.052454
$ 0.04077631
$ 0.04077631

$ 0.052454
$ 0.052454

$ 0.394381
$ 0.394381

$ 0.02349287
$ 0.02349287

BiomeAI (BIOMEAI) real-time price is $0.04077697. Over the past 24 hours, BIOMEAI traded between a low of $ 0.04077631 and a high of $ 0.052454, showing active market volatility. BIOMEAI's all-time high price is $ 0.394381, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02349287.

In terms of short-term performance, BIOMEAI has changed by -1.73% over the past hour, -13.04% over 24 hours, and -32.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

$ 240.71K
$ 240.71K

--
--

$ 407.76K
$ 407.76K

5.90M
5.90M

10,000,000.0
10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BiomeAI is $ 240.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BIOMEAI is 5.90M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 407.76K.

During today, the price change of BiomeAI to USD was $ -0.0061153143237302.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BiomeAI to USD was $ -0.0338533830.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BiomeAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BiomeAI to USD was $ 0.

Today$ -0.0061153143237302-13.04%
30 Days$ -0.0338533830-83.02%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

BiomeAI is a cutting-edge health assistant powered by over 1,000 rigorously curated scientific studies on microbiome science and real-world experiments, designed to help people make smarter, personalized health choices with trustworthy data as its foundation. Built and advised by a team of top experts in gut health and AI, BiomeAI blends deep scientific credibility with participatory governance model to let users test, learn, and figure out what works for them.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

How much will BiomeAI (BIOMEAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your BiomeAI (BIOMEAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for BiomeAI.

Understanding the tokenomics of BiomeAI (BIOMEAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BIOMEAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How much is BiomeAI (BIOMEAI) worth today?
The live BIOMEAI price in USD is 0.04077697 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BIOMEAI to USD price?
The current price of BIOMEAI to USD is $ 0.04077697. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of BiomeAI?
The market cap for BIOMEAI is $ 240.71K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BIOMEAI?
The circulating supply of BIOMEAI is 5.90M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BIOMEAI?
BIOMEAI achieved an ATH price of 0.394381 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BIOMEAI?
BIOMEAI saw an ATL price of 0.02349287 USD.
What is the trading volume of BIOMEAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BIOMEAI is -- USD.
Will BIOMEAI go higher this year?
BIOMEAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BIOMEAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
