BiorLabs (BYB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00032079 $ 0.00032079 $ 0.00032079 24H Low $ 0.00032973 $ 0.00032973 $ 0.00032973 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00032079$ 0.00032079 $ 0.00032079 24H High $ 0.00032973$ 0.00032973 $ 0.00032973 All Time High $ 0.00143689$ 0.00143689 $ 0.00143689 Lowest Price $ 0.00013218$ 0.00013218 $ 0.00013218 Price Change (1H) +0.65% Price Change (1D) +0.25% Price Change (7D) -15.72% Price Change (7D) -15.72%

BiorLabs (BYB) real-time price is $0.00032783. Over the past 24 hours, BYB traded between a low of $ 0.00032079 and a high of $ 0.00032973, showing active market volatility. BYB's all-time high price is $ 0.00143689, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00013218.

In terms of short-term performance, BYB has changed by +0.65% over the past hour, +0.25% over 24 hours, and -15.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BiorLabs (BYB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 283.57K$ 283.57K $ 283.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 327.45K$ 327.45K $ 327.45K Circulation Supply 865.98M 865.98M 865.98M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BiorLabs is $ 283.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BYB is 865.98M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 327.45K.