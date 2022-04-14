The BiorLabs team is creating a bridge between the old and the new, providing seamless integration of Web3 functionalities within a user-friendly platform available on mobile through our BiorVault app. Our commitment to replicating the ease and familiarity of web2 experiences while introducing the benefits of Web3, positions us as the first of our kind—a true pioneer in the financial space. This unique compatibility empowers our users to fully embrace the crypto economy, enabling transactions with both Web3 and web2 entities without compromise.

