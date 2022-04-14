Bitcoin Roller Coaster Guy (BRCG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bitcoin Roller Coaster Guy (BRCG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bitcoin Roller Coaster Guy (BRCG) Information Bitcoin Roller Coaster Guy ($BRCG) is a meme token on the Ethereum blockchain inspired by one of the first visual memes in cryptocurrency culture. Created in 2013, the "Roller Coaster Guy" animation became a widely recognized symbol of Bitcoin’s price volatility. The $BRCG token aims to preserve this cultural artifact by bringing it on-chain through a community-owned ERC-20 token. The token has no taxes, renounced ownership, and permanently burned liquidity. Official Website: https://btccoaster.com/ Buy BRCG Now!

Bitcoin Roller Coaster Guy (BRCG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bitcoin Roller Coaster Guy (BRCG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 32.06K $ 32.06K $ 32.06K Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.06K $ 32.06K $ 32.06K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Bitcoin Roller Coaster Guy (BRCG) price

Bitcoin Roller Coaster Guy (BRCG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Roller Coaster Guy (BRCG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRCG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRCG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRCG's tokenomics, explore BRCG token's live price!

BRCG Price Prediction Want to know where BRCG might be heading? Our BRCG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BRCG token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!