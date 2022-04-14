Bitcoin Treasury Machine (BTM) Tokenomics

Bitcoin Treasury Machine (BTM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Bitcoin Treasury Machine (BTM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Bitcoin Treasury Machine (BTM) Information

$BTM is a community-driven cryptocurrency focused on sustainability, rewards, and long-term value. Our ecosystem includes "BTC rewards, a deflationary with 5% fee model with 100% LP burned, and continuous development to drive adoption.

By holding $BTM, users earn passive Bitcoin rewards, making it a unique way to grow your BTC holdings automatically. We are committed to transparency, security, and building a thriving DeFi ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://btm.money/

Bitcoin Treasury Machine (BTM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bitcoin Treasury Machine (BTM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 13.56K
$ 13.56K
Total Supply:
$ 998.10M
$ 998.10M
Circulating Supply:
$ 998.10M
$ 998.10M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 13.56K
$ 13.56K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00201157
$ 0.00201157
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Bitcoin Treasury Machine (BTM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Treasury Machine (BTM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BTM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BTM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BTM's tokenomics, explore BTM token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

