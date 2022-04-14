BitcoinII Price Today

The live BitcoinII (BC2) price today is $ 0.744253, with a 2.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current BC2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.744253 per BC2.

BitcoinII currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,840,575, with a circulating supply of 2.47M BC2. During the last 24 hours, BC2 traded between $ 0.722992 (low) and $ 0.779523 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.89, while the all-time low was $ 0.407087.

In short-term performance, BC2 moved +0.14% in the last hour and +29.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BitcoinII (BC2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.84M$ 1.84M $ 1.84M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.84M$ 1.84M $ 1.84M Circulation Supply 2.47M 2.47M 2.47M Total Supply 2,473,050.0 2,473,050.0 2,473,050.0

The current Market Cap of BitcoinII is $ 1.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BC2 is 2.47M, with a total supply of 2473050.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.84M.