This is a cryptocurrency exchange(Bitcointry.com) token. Users who buy and hold this token enjoy up to 50% discount on transaction fees. They can also earn by staking. In certain periods, tokens will be bought and burned with stock market earnings. Holders of the token will profit by increasing the token price.
We created 1 billion tokens. And 500 million tokens were burned before the launch. We created 350 million units of liquid in Uniswap. And we locked the liquidity for 1 year. We also locked the 5% we reserved for the team for 6 months. We will liquidity our bitcointry.com exchange with 5% of the remaining 10%. We will carry out marketing activities with the remaining 5%.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BTTY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BTTY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
