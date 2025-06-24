What is BitMeme (BTM)

Bitmeme (BTM) is a meme-based cryptocurrency designed to be the "godfather of meme coins." Built on the Solana blockchain, it offers fast, secure, and scalable transactions while fostering a vibrant meme-centric ecosystem. The project aims to support the meme community, empower creators, and integrate meme culture into decentralized finance (DeFi). Bitmeme achieves this through platforms like MemeStarter (for launching meme coins), MemeFi (for staking and yield farming), MemeSwap (a DEX for meme coins), and MemeDEX (a meme-coin investment platform). By combining humor, blockchain technology, and community-driven initiatives, Bitmeme is creating a sustainable and engaging ecosystem that rewards participation and adoption of Web3 technologies.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BitMeme (BTM) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

BitMeme (BTM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BitMeme (BTM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTM token's extensive tokenomics now!