Bitrecs (subnet 122) is a protocol built on the Bittensor network that powers product recommendations specifically for ecommerce websites. Its primary function is to suggest existing product sets (SKUs) to online shoppers using simple rules like {1, 2, 3} >= {1, 2}, which appear as familiar sections such as "Similar to this" or "You may also like" on product pages.
The network leverages a consortium of large language model (LLM) calls from miners to generate a 'best guess' of what a customer might be interested in. Miners receive queries with shopper context, such as viewed products, cart contents, or browsing history, and use prompting techniques (e.g., "Suggest complementary products to X") to create personalized suggestions. Validators then evaluate these responses based on criteria like relevance, diversity, latency, and potential for increasing conversions, selecting the top recommendations. Feedback loops from real user interactions refine the system over time, improving accuracy and boosting average order value (AOV) for merchants, particularly Shopify store owners.
Bitrecs is entirely opt-in, with a simple plugin that merchants can easily adopt to enable subnet inference for predictions directly on their product pages. This decentralized approach ensures scalable, AI driven recommendations without relying on centralized data silos.
Bitrecs (SN122) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bitrecs (SN122) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SN122 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SN122 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
