bitSmiley Price (SMILE)

bitSmiley (SMILE) Live Price Chart

$0.01701549
$0.01701549$0.01701549
-4.90%1D
Price of bitSmiley (SMILE) Today

bitSmiley (SMILE) is currently trading at 0.01702147 USD with a market cap of $ 416.14K USD. SMILE to USD price is updated in real-time.

bitSmiley Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.88%
bitSmiley 24-hour price change
24.46M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SMILE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

bitSmiley (SMILE) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of bitSmiley to USD was $ -0.00087401200383633.
In the past 30 days, the price change of bitSmiley to USD was $ -0.0017369167.
In the past 60 days, the price change of bitSmiley to USD was $ -0.0049838949.
In the past 90 days, the price change of bitSmiley to USD was $ -0.008300263511486158.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00087401200383633-4.88%
30 Days$ -0.0017369167-10.20%
60 Days$ -0.0049838949-29.28%
90 Days$ -0.008300263511486158-32.77%

bitSmiley (SMILE) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of bitSmiley: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01696045
$ 0.01696045$ 0.01696045

$ 0.01795536
$ 0.01795536$ 0.01795536

$ 0.472158
$ 0.472158$ 0.472158

-0.00%

-4.88%

-5.84%

bitSmiley (SMILE) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 416.14K
$ 416.14K$ 416.14K

--
----

24.46M
24.46M 24.46M

What is bitSmiley (SMILE)

bitSmiley is a protocol based on the Bitcoin blockchain under the Fintegra framework. It consists of three main components: a decentralized overcollateralized stablecoin protocol, a native trustless lending protocol, and a derivatives protocol. These components work together to provide a comprehensive financial ecosystem on the Bitcoin blockchain, enhancing its functionality and utility in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

bitSmiley (SMILE) Resource

bitSmiley (SMILE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of bitSmiley (SMILE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About bitSmiley (SMILE)

