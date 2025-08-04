bitSmiley Price (SMILE)
bitSmiley (SMILE) is currently trading at 0.01702147 USD with a market cap of $ 416.14K USD. SMILE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SMILE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SMILE price information.
During today, the price change of bitSmiley to USD was $ -0.00087401200383633.
In the past 30 days, the price change of bitSmiley to USD was $ -0.0017369167.
In the past 60 days, the price change of bitSmiley to USD was $ -0.0049838949.
In the past 90 days, the price change of bitSmiley to USD was $ -0.008300263511486158.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00087401200383633
|-4.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0017369167
|-10.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0049838949
|-29.28%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008300263511486158
|-32.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of bitSmiley: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-4.88%
-5.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
bitSmiley is a protocol based on the Bitcoin blockchain under the Fintegra framework. It consists of three main components: a decentralized overcollateralized stablecoin protocol, a native trustless lending protocol, and a derivatives protocol. These components work together to provide a comprehensive financial ecosystem on the Bitcoin blockchain, enhancing its functionality and utility in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
Understanding the tokenomics of bitSmiley (SMILE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMILE token's extensive tokenomics now!
