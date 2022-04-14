BITT (BITT) Tokenomics
BITT is an ERC20 token built to reward holders and community members through fun and unique utility. BITT is constantly evolving to further benefit holders. Investors can earn rewards by interacting with BITT social platforms, as well as holding, staking, and spending BITT. Holders also receive discounts on branded BITT tools such as the Bitswap DEX aggregator and exchange. BITT's deflationary instrument is activated whenever BITT is used to purchase an NFT on the Bitswap platform. The project seeks to be inclusive of all members of the diverse crypto space through social integrations. Existing communities can incorporate BITT into their Discord or Telegram servers with the TIP.CC bot.
Understanding the tokenomics of BITT (BITT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BITT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BITT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
