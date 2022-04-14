Black Agnus (FTW) Tokenomics
Black Agnus (FTW) Information
Black Agnus Token (FTW) is a revolutionary cryptocurrency project that combines the viral energy of meme culture with the transformative power of decentralized finance (DeFi). Designed to be both a fun and rewarding experience for its holders, Black Agnus aims to break the mold of traditional meme tokens by providing real-world financial utility while maintaining the light-hearted spirit of the internet’s most beloved memes. With a total supply of 10,000,000,000,000 FTW, Black Agnus is set to be a widely accessible token, fostering a strong and engaged community. Whether you’re a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer drawn in by the appeal of memes, Black Agnus offers something for everyone.
Black Agnus (FTW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Black Agnus (FTW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Black Agnus (FTW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Black Agnus (FTW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FTW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FTW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FTW's tokenomics, explore FTW token's live price!
FTW Price Prediction
Want to know where FTW might be heading? Our FTW price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.