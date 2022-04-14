Black Devil (ANGLERFISH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Black Devil (ANGLERFISH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Black Devil (ANGLERFISH) Information An anglerfish was spotted surfacing in Tenerife this week. This was reportedly the first time the six-inch deep-sea dweller had been observed so close to the surface. Unfortunately, the tiny "sea devil" didn't survive its ascent, but its brief appearance still left scientists in awe. A Community formed and made a tribute token. Different people with different skills have come together to make it what it is now. Official Website: https://anglerfishsol.com/ Buy ANGLERFISH Now!

Black Devil (ANGLERFISH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Black Devil (ANGLERFISH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 91.37K $ 91.37K $ 91.37K Total Supply: $ 999.32M $ 999.32M $ 999.32M Circulating Supply: $ 999.32M $ 999.32M $ 999.32M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 91.37K $ 91.37K $ 91.37K All-Time High: $ 0.00936291 $ 0.00936291 $ 0.00936291 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Black Devil (ANGLERFISH) price

Black Devil (ANGLERFISH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Black Devil (ANGLERFISH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANGLERFISH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANGLERFISH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANGLERFISH's tokenomics, explore ANGLERFISH token's live price!

ANGLERFISH Price Prediction

