BlackPool (BPT) Information

The Blackpool Token (or BPT) is a governance token which allows users to vote and earn fees generated by the different verticals available on Blackpool.

BlackPool is a new fund operating within the NFT industry: managing a range of assets from sports cards to game items to digital art.

Token holders can stake their earned BPT to receive a share of the DAO fees.