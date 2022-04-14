BlackRack (RACKS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BlackRack (RACKS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BlackRack (RACKS) Information BlackRack is an autonomous investment-driven AI Agent, created by Distilled AI and equipped with Private Intelligence and autonomous Web3 wallets. Designed to pioneer a new era of AI-powered asset management, BlackRack is backed by 100,000 ORAI from the Oraichain DAO Treasury. Each AI Agent, like BlackRack, serves as a cultural symbol—representing a community or individual with unique traits, specialized knowledge, emotional intelligence, and dynamic, outward-reaching actions. Official Website: https://blackrack.ai Buy RACKS Now!

BlackRack (RACKS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BlackRack (RACKS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 531.63K $ 531.63K $ 531.63K Total Supply: $ 980.04M $ 980.04M $ 980.04M Circulating Supply: $ 980.04M $ 980.04M $ 980.04M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 531.63K $ 531.63K $ 531.63K All-Time High: $ 0.01589318 $ 0.01589318 $ 0.01589318 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00054246 $ 0.00054246 $ 0.00054246 Learn more about BlackRack (RACKS) price

BlackRack (RACKS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BlackRack (RACKS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RACKS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RACKS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RACKS's tokenomics, explore RACKS token's live price!

RACKS Price Prediction Want to know where RACKS might be heading? Our RACKS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See RACKS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!