$MRKT is the utility token powering BLCK MRKT LABS, a Web3 studio focused on bringing the world on-chain through raffles, auctions, and gaming. Designed for a seamless multichain experience, $MRKT fuels engagement, rewards participation, and bridges users across blockchain networks. Tech, art, community, vibes, blckmrkt is your one stop shop for all things crypto. We also use our platform for philanthropy, having raised over THIRTY THOUSAND DOLLARS in 2024 for multiple charities
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $MRKT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $MRKT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
