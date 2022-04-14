Blend (BLND) Tokenomics
Blend is a DeFi protocol that allows any entity to create or utilize an immutable lending market that fits its needs. It's similar to Morpho, but significantly more flexible with less governance dependance. It's built on the Stellar blockchain using their Soroban Smart Contract engine. Currently there are 3 lending pools that were created with Blend, an immutable Fixed USDC:XLM lending pool that allows users to lend or borrow USDC and XLM while using the other assets as collateral, a dao-managed lending pool that supports lending and borrowing USDC, EURC, XLM, and AQUA - this pool supports cross-collateralization, and finally a fixed-forex pool which supports a CDP protocol on Stellar.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BLND tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BLND tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
