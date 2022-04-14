Blink Galaxy Price (GQ)
The live Blink Galaxy (GQ) price today is $ 0.0000301, with a 2.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current GQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000301 per GQ.
Blink Galaxy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 239,852, with a circulating supply of 7.96B GQ. During the last 24 hours, GQ traded between $ 0.00002889 (low) and $ 0.00003045 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.090516, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002799.
In short-term performance, GQ moved -0.13% in the last hour and +4.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Blink Galaxy is $ 239.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GQ is 7.96B, with a total supply of 8509639270.541438. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 256.46K.
During today, the price change of Blink Galaxy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Blink Galaxy to USD was $ -0.0000048363.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Blink Galaxy to USD was $ -0.0000192139.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Blink Galaxy to USD was $ -0.000021245028871065095.
In 2040, the price of Blink Galaxy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Outer Ring MMO is a science fiction 3rd person sandbox action MMORPG. An open-world universe based on the Outer Ring Saga. In this novel, 5 species, divided into 4 different factions, fight for the control of planets and resources. Inside the game, players will hunt for legendary weapons, participate in huge PvP battles, venture into dangerous dungeons to fight against bosses, and collect epic loot and resources to upgrade their weapons and ships.
All assets in the game are either generated from the player´s work or created by them. All swords, fire guns, armor, vehicles, ships, lands, buildings, and things inside buildings can be converted into NFTs, and all the resources needed to craft these: iron, copper, gas, wood, etc., also work as Fungible Tokens. As a result, players become the real owners of these digital items and can generate value for their time invested by selling them.
What is Blink Galaxy about?
Outer Ring MMO is a science fiction 3rd person sandbox action MMORPG set in an open-world universe based on the Outer Ring Saga. In this universe, 5 species divided into 4 different factions compete for control of planets and resources. Players can hunt for legendary weapons, engage in massive PvP battles, explore dangerous dungeons to fight bosses, and collect epic loot and resources to upgrade their weapons and ships.
What makes Blink Galaxy unique?
All assets in the game are either generated from the player's work or created by them. This includes swords, firearms, armor, vehicles, ships, lands, buildings, and items within buildings, all of which can be converted into NFTs. Additionally, the resources needed to craft these items—such as iron, copper, gas, and wood—function as Fungible Tokens. This allows players to become the true owners of these digital items and generate value from their time invested by selling them.
What is Blink Galaxy's current price?
What is the market cap and rank of GQ?
How much trading volume does Blink Galaxy generate daily?
What is the circulating supply of GQ?
What is the 24-hour price range?
How does Blink Galaxy compare to its ATH?
What long-term fundamentals influence GQ?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Kommunitas Launchpad,Racing Games,MMO category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does GQ behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
