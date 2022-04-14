What is Blink Galaxy about?

Outer Ring MMO is a science fiction 3rd person sandbox action MMORPG set in an open-world universe based on the Outer Ring Saga. In this universe, 5 species divided into 4 different factions compete for control of planets and resources. Players can hunt for legendary weapons, engage in massive PvP battles, explore dangerous dungeons to fight bosses, and collect epic loot and resources to upgrade their weapons and ships.

What makes Blink Galaxy unique?

All assets in the game are either generated from the player's work or created by them. This includes swords, firearms, armor, vehicles, ships, lands, buildings, and items within buildings, all of which can be converted into NFTs. Additionally, the resources needed to craft these items—such as iron, copper, gas, and wood—function as Fungible Tokens. This allows players to become the true owners of these digital items and generate value from their time invested by selling them.

What is Blink Galaxy's current price?

Blink Galaxy trades at ₹0.002705301281248034000, reflecting a price movement of 2.07% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of GQ?

With a market cap of ₹21557206.74119280568000, GQ is ranked #5628 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Blink Galaxy generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of GQ?

There are 7958703087.597443 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Blink Galaxy fluctuated between ₹0.0025965499672842426000 and ₹0.0027367582728904530000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Blink Galaxy compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹8.13531730144342344000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence GQ?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Kommunitas Launchpad,Racing Games,MMO category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does GQ behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.