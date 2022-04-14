Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) Tokenomics
Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) Information
The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index DTF tracks the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (“BGCI”). The BGCI is a benchmark designed to measure the performance of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization traded in USD. The Index is owned and administered by Bloomberg and co-branded with Galaxy Digital Capital Management.
Index constituents are selected based on qualified exchange and daily liquidity qualifications set forth by BGCI rules. Each constituent represents a holding no more than 35% of the Index and no less than 1% of the Index’s overall value. Cryptocurrencies are considered for addition/removal to/from the Index on a monthly basis.
Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. BGCI is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BGCI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BGCI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.