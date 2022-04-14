blormmy (BLORMMY) Tokenomics
blormmy Information
Blormmy lets users swap tokens, transfer assets, and access onchain data using natural language commands—directly from blormmy.com or even platforms like X.
It also enables USDC-powered shopping through a Chrome extension connected to users' smart wallets.
Key Features:
Token Swaps & Transfers: Users can ask Blormmy to swap or transfer tokens using simple natural language prompts.
Commerce Integration: Blormmy is building seamless support for Amazon purchases by converting crypto to fiat at checkout—bridging Web3 and mainstream retail.
Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Key tokenomics and price data for blormmy (BLORMMY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of blormmy (BLORMMY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BLORMMY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BLORMMY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BLORMMY Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.