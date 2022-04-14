Discover key insights into blormmy (BLORMMY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

blormmy (BLORMMY) Information

Blormmy lets users swap tokens, transfer assets, and access onchain data using natural language commands—directly from blormmy.com or even platforms like X.

It also enables USDC-powered shopping through a Chrome extension connected to users' smart wallets.

Key Features:

Token Swaps & Transfers: Users can ask Blormmy to swap or transfer tokens using simple natural language prompts.

Commerce Integration: Blormmy is building seamless support for Amazon purchases by converting crypto to fiat at checkout—bridging Web3 and mainstream retail.