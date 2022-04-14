BLOX (BLOX) Tokenomics
BLOX (BLOX) Information
Blox is an advanced desktop trading platform revolutionizing DeFi and meme coin trading. With superior transaction speeds outperforming competitors like bloxroute, block native, and standard alchemy nodes 81.87% of the time, Blox redefines cryptocurrency trading efficiency.
Generative Wallets and Multi-Transaction Bundling: Enhances security and efficiency, enabling complex strategies.
BloxAi: Blox AI excels in pinpointing market opportunities that hold the potential for significant returns. Users need only to fund it with ETH and enable Autobuy for BloxAi to actively scan the market and execute strategic buy transactions. The next iteration of BloxAi promises even more streamlined trading experiences, further enhancing its utility.
Enhanced Transaction Capabilities: Includes Stealth Orders, Priority MEV Bribery, Smart Gas Bidding, Private Transactions, and Multi-Transaction Bundling for speed and efficiency.
In-House Generated Wallets: Boosts transaction speed and security.
Blox's revenue streams encompass Blox Premium subscriptions, transaction fees, $Blox v3 liquidity fees, platform advertising, and project partnerships. These diverse sources ensure financial stability and growth potential.
Blox stands out as a comprehensive ecosystem for modern traders, offering a unique blend of speed, security, and intelligence. Its innovative features make it a key tool for navigating the DeFi and meme coin trading world.
BLOX (BLOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BLOX (BLOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BLOX (BLOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BLOX (BLOX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BLOX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BLOX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BLOX Price Prediction
