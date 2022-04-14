Blue Whale (WHALE) Information

Blue Whale is a meme token on the Solana blockchain. The Team wanted to create something fun as a tribute to the largest mammals on Earth (The Blue Whale). Whales are beautiful creates that have an almost mystical energy to them.

We have seen the success of projects like Doge, Bonk, Pepe, Coq, Kimbo and others and wanted to creates something just as powerful.

We also saw that there are many scam coins launched and we wanted to create a safe place for crypto enthusiasts to invest.

This is the energy behind the creation of Blue Whale.