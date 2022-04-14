bm (BM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into bm (BM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

bm (BM) Information bm, is short for Bera Morning, a widely recognized term in the Berachain community and the first meme coin (literally) ever launched on Berachain. It also holds the distinction of being the first token deployed using Kodiak’s Panda Factory, a cutting edge no-code token deployer. As of now, bm leads the Berachain memecoin market by capitalization, solidifying its status as a culturally significant asset in the ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.bmbm.lol/ Buy BM Now!

bm (BM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for bm (BM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 146.29K $ 146.29K $ 146.29K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 146.29K $ 146.29K $ 146.29K All-Time High: $ 0.01002887 $ 0.01002887 $ 0.01002887 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00014659 $ 0.00014659 $ 0.00014659 Learn more about bm (BM) price

bm (BM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of bm (BM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BM's tokenomics, explore BM token's live price!

