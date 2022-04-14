BNB GOAT (BGOAT) Tokenomics
BNB GOAT (BGOAT) Information
BNB GOAT ($BGOAT) is a community-driven token on the BNB Chain (BEP-20) that integrates meme culture with a utility-focused ecosystem. The project is designed to address the common lack of long-term utility in community tokens by providing tangible use cases for its holders and supporting content creators. The core utilities planned for the $BGOAT token include governance rights within a future Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), staking opportunities for rewards, and access to a creator grants program funded by the ecosystem's treasury. Additionally, token holders can receive marketplace privileges, such as fee discounts and verification badges within community channels. Governance is designed to be progressively decentralized, allowing token holders to vote on proposals related to grants and protocol parameters. To promote security and transparency, the project operates with a verified smart contract on BscScan and plans to implement a multi-signature wallet for managing treasury funds. The overall mission is to build a sustainable, community-run ecosystem that moves beyond pure speculation towards practical application and creator support.
BNB GOAT (BGOAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BNB GOAT (BGOAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BNB GOAT (BGOAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BNB GOAT (BGOAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BGOAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BGOAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
