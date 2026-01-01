Which blockchain network does BNBOFLEGENDS run on?

BNBOFLEGENDS operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of BOL?

The token is priced at ₹0.043791132659038800000, marking a price movement of -1.78% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does BNBOFLEGENDS belong to?

BNBOFLEGENDS falls under the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Strategy Games category. This classification helps investors compare BOL with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of BNBOFLEGENDS?

Its market capitalization is ₹41054548.0616187450000, placing the asset at rank #4836. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of BOL is currently circulating?

There are 937673900.5963955 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for BNBOFLEGENDS today?

Over the past day, BOL generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, BNBOFLEGENDS fluctuated between ₹0.043343252384400000 and ₹0.044653482784603425000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.