BNBULL (BNBULL) Tokenomics
BNBULL (BNBULL) Information
Race bulls with $BNB in our Telegram game + AI crypto analyzer for smarter trades. Bet, race, analyze, win!
Bringing the MEME MADNESS back to BSC with Bull vs Bull PVP battles in Telegram — winner takes the pot, glory, and bragging rights!
Let's Make BNB Memes Great Again!
Mission: Bring the bull back to Binance!
Objective: Unleash the bull on BNB and reignite the Binance-powered bull-run of 2025. This is not just a mission; it's a revolution driven by memes, community passion, and a vision for a decentralized future.
BNBull stands as a symbol of power and innovation. Our community is determined to reshape the crypto landscape by infusing energy, humor, and transparency into every aspect of our project.
BNBULL (BNBULL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BNBULL (BNBULL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BNBULL (BNBULL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BNBULL (BNBULL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BNBULL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BNBULL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BNBULL's tokenomics, explore BNBULL token's live price!
BNBULL Price Prediction
Want to know where BNBULL might be heading? Our BNBULL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.