BNPL Pay is a decentralized lending protocol that puts credit in the hands of those who need it the most, namely, those who cannot meet the requirements to take on collateralized loans. To that end, we have created the BNPL Pay Protocol, an uncollateralized lending platform that services such a need. We tackle the counterparty risk associated with uncollateralized borrowing through a distributed network of Banking Nodes. Our system delegates the tasks of credit checks, risk assessment and other due diligence requirements to pool operators, and creates a set of incentive structures that reward and punish these operators based on performance.
Banking Nodes manage pools of liquidity, and have the autonomy to delegate these funds to potential borrowers in the parameters they see fit, while lenders can choose an operator that suits their risk-reward preferences to conduct interest bearing activities based on fully transparent data. Borrowers can apply for credit from any or all Bank Nodes, and if approved, are issued loans on fully customizable and agreed upon terms.
Unlike established protocols within DeFi, uncollateralized borrowing presents an entirely new avenue of risk that is yet to be tackled within blockchain networks, namely, counterparty risk. BNPL Pay seeks to address this risk by delegating the tasks of credit checks, risk assessment and other processes conducted by traditional credit facilities to our node operators. With this, node operators lie at the heart of our protocol, and connect lenders with borrowers.
The BNPL token is the governance token within the BNPL Pay protocol and has multiple utility functions including bonding a banking node and staking banking nodes as a form of insurance in the event of a default.
BNPL Pay (BNPL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
BNPL Pay (BNPL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BNPL Pay (BNPL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BNPL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BNPL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
