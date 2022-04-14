BNSD Finance (BNSD) Tokenomics
Users would get yield in the form of BNSD (BNS defi) a token which we have released specific to this.
What are the salient features of BNSD:
- Super high APYs
- Multiple pools in which you can farm
- Extremely Deflationary release overtime
- Halving built in. 4 halvings happening where block rewards reduce.
- Block rewards start with 1000 rewards per ETH block of BNSD and then reduce based on halving in the following fashion
- 1000 - 500 1 day from genesis block
- 500 - 250 7 days
- 250-125 30 days
- 125 - 100 90 days
- Just 4% of rewards are reserved for dev funds. This is lowest in comparison across other defi projects like Sushi
- Best part 50% of the dev funds are used for buying bns on a periodic basis
- Contract is super clean as there is no mint function there except for the block rewards which are happening every block. So there is no risk associated with it. No time lock needed as only BNSChef can mint rewards and those rewards are specific to block"
BNSD Finance (BNSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BNSD Finance (BNSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BNSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BNSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
