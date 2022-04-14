ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live BONG price today is 0.00011181 USD.BONG market cap is 107,522 USD. Track real-time BONG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live BONG price today is 0.00011181 USD.BONG market cap is 107,522 USD. Track real-time BONG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About BONG

BONG Price Info

What is BONG

BONG Official Website

BONG Tokenomics

BONG Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BONG Logo

BONG Price (BONG)

Unlisted

1 BONG to USD Live Price:

$0.00011181
$0.00011181$0.00011181
+0.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
BONG (BONG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:27:04 (UTC+8)

BONG Price Today

The live BONG (BONG) price today is $ 0.00011181, with a 0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current BONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00011181 per BONG.

BONG currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 107,522, with a circulating supply of 961.62M BONG. During the last 24 hours, BONG traded between $ 0.00011072 (low) and $ 0.00011214 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00145222, while the all-time low was $ 0.00010357.

In short-term performance, BONG moved 0.00% in the last hour and +2.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BONG (BONG) Market Information

$ 107.52K
$ 107.52K$ 107.52K

--
----

$ 107.52K
$ 107.52K$ 107.52K

961.62M
961.62M 961.62M

961,621,636.389361
961,621,636.389361 961,621,636.389361

The current Market Cap of BONG is $ 107.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BONG is 961.62M, with a total supply of 961621636.389361. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 107.52K.

BONG Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00011072
$ 0.00011072$ 0.00011072
24H Low
$ 0.00011214
$ 0.00011214$ 0.00011214
24H High

$ 0.00011072
$ 0.00011072$ 0.00011072

$ 0.00011214
$ 0.00011214$ 0.00011214

$ 0.00145222
$ 0.00145222$ 0.00145222

$ 0.00010357
$ 0.00010357$ 0.00010357

0.00%

+0.66%

+2.31%

+2.31%

BONG (BONG) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BONG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BONG to USD was $ -0.0000013829.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BONG to USD was $ -0.0000633208.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BONG to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.66%
30 Days$ -0.0000013829-1.23%
60 Days$ -0.0000633208-56.63%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for BONG

BONG (BONG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BONG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
BONG (BONG) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of BONG could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price BONG will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for BONG price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking BONG Price Prediction.

What is BONG (BONG)

BONG is a decentralized token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain. It gained recognition as the first token sale conducted through the x402 payment protocol, introducing an innovative on-chain payment experience on BSC. The project’s goal was to demonstrate the potential of HTTP 402–based payments within token sales, emphasizing transparency and fairness. BONG has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, with 500,000,000 BONG sold publicly for 200,000 USD1. The remaining 500,000,000 tokens were added to liquidity and permanently locked, ensuring stability and trust for the community.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BONG (BONG) Resource

Official Website

About BONG

What is today's price of BONG (BONG)?

The live price is ₹0.01004916033794742000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.66%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of BONG are in circulation?

The circulating supply of BONG is 961621636.389361, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own BONG?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of BONG across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of BONG today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹9663767.264616604000, positioning BONG at rank #6866 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is BONG being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of BONG?

The recent price movement of 0.66% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BONG

How much will 1 BONG be worth in 2030?
If BONG were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential BONG prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:27:04 (UTC+8)

BONG (BONG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about BONG

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.7900
$5.7900$5.7900

+7,620.00%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.521
$2.521$2.521

+152.10%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$120.27
$120.27$120.27

+71.81%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03106
$0.03106$0.03106

+6.55%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.7900
$5.7900$5.7900

+7,620.00%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002368
$0.0000000000000000002368$0.0000000000000000002368

+215.73%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.521
$2.521$2.521

+152.10%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001932
$0.0000000000000001932$0.0000000000000001932

+141.50%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001128
$0.00001128$0.00001128

+58.42%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.