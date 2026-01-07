BONG (BONG) Tokenomics
BONG (BONG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BONG (BONG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BONG (BONG) Information
BONG is a decentralized token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain. It gained recognition as the first token sale conducted through the x402 payment protocol, introducing an innovative on-chain payment experience on BSC. The project’s goal was to demonstrate the potential of HTTP 402–based payments within token sales, emphasizing transparency and fairness. BONG has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, with 500,000,000 BONG sold publicly for 200,000 USD1. The remaining 500,000,000 tokens were added to liquidity and permanently locked, ensuring stability and trust for the community.
BONG (BONG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BONG (BONG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BONG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BONG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BONG's tokenomics, explore BONG token's live price!
BONG Price Prediction
Want to know where BONG might be heading? Our BONG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for