BONG is a decentralized token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain. It gained recognition as the first token sale conducted through the x402 payment protocol, introducing an innovative on-chain payment experience on BSC. The project’s goal was to demonstrate the potential of HTTP 402–based payments within token sales, emphasizing transparency and fairness. BONG has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, with 500,000,000 BONG sold publicly for 200,000 USD1. The remaining 500,000,000 tokens were added to liquidity and permanently locked, ensuring stability and trust for the community.