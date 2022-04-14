Discover key insights into BONK GUY WAS RIGHT (UNIPCS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

BONK GUY WAS RIGHT (UNIPCS) Information

BONK GUY aka @theunipcs on twitter has captured the attention of crypto twitter with his longform memecoin thesis & conviction.

The UNIPCS coin is a fan coin rallying around the popular statement: BONK GUY WAS RIGHT

@theunipcs has consistently been top of mindshare on twitter as measured by popular platforms such as KaitoAI making him one of the top memecoin influencers.

He is perhaps most famous for his high conviction trades such as the BONK trade which has been playing out for over a year on twitter capturing the attention of many popular crypto twitter personalities.