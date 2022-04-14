Bonker (BONKER) Tokenomics
Bonker (BONKER) Information
Bonker is a community-driven memecoin launched on the Let's Bonk Launchpad, built around the playful identity of a BONK-themed dog. While it has no intrinsic utility beyond trading, its core focus is cultivating a vibrant, creative community through unique, meme-styled artwork and grassroots engagement. Bonker aims to onboard emerging digital artists and notable figures in the Web3 space to grow cultural relevance and stay true to the fun-first spirit of memecoins. It is a pure expression of internet culture and speculative participation, with no promises of financial returns or utility.
Bonker (BONKER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bonker (BONKER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Bonker (BONKER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bonker (BONKER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BONKER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BONKER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BONKER's tokenomics, explore BONKER token's live price!
BONKER Price Prediction
Want to know where BONKER might be heading? Our BONKER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.