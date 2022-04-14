Discover key insights into BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO) Information

We are IRL Hedge Fund DAO — powered by DAOs.Fun and fueled by BONK.

A meme-fueled investment collective, born to ape early and hard into the Let’sBonk Launchpad ecosystem. No VC suits, no gatekeepers, just pure community-powered chaos.

We’re not just investing — we’re weaponizing memes, charts, and vibes.

We:

Buy BONK and support the BONK economy directly from the Let’sBonk Launchpad

Sniff out alpha before the crowd gets a whiff

Deploy fast with DAO-based decision-making

Go hard or go home, with no mercy for mid

No rules. No red tape. Just early entries, high conviction, and shared wins.

We’re here to dominate the BONK ecosystem — not politely, but loudly.