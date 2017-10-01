Orchid (OXT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Orchid (OXT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Orchid (OXT) Information The Orchid software is designed to use a custom VPN protocol, similar in scope to OpenVPN or WireGuard. The Orchid protocol is designed for high-performance networking and runs on top of WebRTC, a common web standard, widely used to transmit video and audio from inside browsers. Our protocol is intended to allow users to request access to remote network resources and pay for these resources using OXT via a nanopayments system. Official Website: https://www.orchid.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.orchid.com/assets/whitepaper/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4575f41308EC1483f3d399aa9a2826d74Da13Deb Buy OXT Now!

Orchid (OXT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Orchid (OXT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 52.09M $ 52.09M $ 52.09M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 997.21M $ 997.21M $ 997.21M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.0366 $ 1.0366 $ 1.0366 All-Time Low: $ 0.04663823669209175 $ 0.04663823669209175 $ 0.04663823669209175 Current Price: $ 0.05224 $ 0.05224 $ 0.05224 Learn more about Orchid (OXT) price

Orchid (OXT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Orchid (OXT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OXT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OXT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OXT's tokenomics, explore OXT token's live price!

