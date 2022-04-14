Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) Tokenomics
Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) Information
$BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds real bonsai to the ecosystem under the theme “We make Bonsai.”
Overview ・Token Name: BONSAI COIN ・Symbol: $BONSAICOIN ・Supported Chain: Astar zkEVM ・Issuance: 803,100,000,000,000 ・Issuer: Hyper Dimension Limited (BVI) ・Contract Address: 0x90E3F8e749dBD40286AB29AecD1E8487Db4a8785
Allocation ・Fundraising: 1% ・Community: 75% *1% is at TGE, 74% in subsequent rounds ・Liquidity: 6% ・Team: 17% *Cliff 12 months, Besting 36 months ・Advisor: 1% *0.1% at TGE, 1 month cliff, 23 months besting
Tokenomics ・Buyback from Bonsai Profits ・BONSAI 100 Ketsu ・Get $BONSAICOIN
Buyback from Bonsai Profits $BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds a “real bonsai market” to the ecosystem.
$BONSAICOIN aim to increase the value of itself by buying and burning $BONSAICOIN from the market with a portion of the profits from the sales of the partner bonsai gardens and bonsai stores.
Frequency: Once a year *next in 2025 Partner: BONSAI NFT CLUB *to be added
BONSAI 100 Ketsu A ranking system that is activated when $BONSAICOIN has a “market capitalization of $100M or more”.
Definition of BONSAI 100 outstanding Condition 1: Market capitalization of $100M or more for $BONSAICOIN Condition 2: Total*1,000USD (500USD on each side) or more liquidity provided to the designated DEX Condition 3: Top 100 liquidity providers (in USD) within the designated DEX BONSAICOIN/USDC pair *Designated DEX: Very Long Swap (*to be added)
The 100 Best Holders will receive a seasonal bonsai tree each season as proof of their 100th rank, and will also be eligible for a variety of other benefits.
Ranks 1st~10th: Hashira — Pillar 11~30th: Sanjushi — The 30 best 31st~100th: Hyacketsu — Hundred Excellence *Prizes are subject to change according to rank.
Get $BONSAICOIN At least once each year*, new $BONSAICOIN will be issued from within the Community Allocation. The amount of new issuance will increase or decrease depending on each wallet’s activity over the past year and other factors. *One issue will always take place on New Year’s Day each year.
Roadmap Roadmap for $BONSAICOIN based on the aforementioned tokenomics.
2024 Q3: TGE, BONSAI 100 Ketsustarted Q4: Send 100 Ketsu Bonsai, Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot
2025 Q1: Get $BONSAICOIN Q2: Art x Bonsai sales Q3: Buyback & Burn Q4: Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot Repeat from * onwards
Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BONSAICOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BONSAICOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
