Bonzo Finance (BONZO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bonzo Finance (BONZO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Bonzo Finance (BONZO) Information Bonzo Finance is an open source, non-custodial protocol designed to facilitate the lending and borrowing of cryptocurrencies, with a focus on $HBAR, native $USDC, Hedera ecosystem assets, and wrapped (bridged) majors. Bonzo prioritizes censorship resistance, security, and self-custody, enabling users to transact without reliance on trusted intermediaries. Bonzo Finance utilizes Supra and Chainlink oracles that enable accurate and reliable price feeds for the lending and borrowing of assets, ensuring transparent and efficient operations. Official Website: https://www.bonzo.finance Whitepaper: https://docs.bonzo.finance/bonzo-finance-litepaper Buy BONZO Now!

Bonzo Finance (BONZO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bonzo Finance (BONZO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.61M $ 12.61M $ 12.61M Total Supply: $ 400.00M $ 400.00M $ 400.00M Circulating Supply: $ 110.54M $ 110.54M $ 110.54M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 45.63M $ 45.63M $ 45.63M All-Time High: $ 0.171982 $ 0.171982 $ 0.171982 All-Time Low: $ 0.02007828 $ 0.02007828 $ 0.02007828 Current Price: $ 0.113863 $ 0.113863 $ 0.113863 Learn more about Bonzo Finance (BONZO) price

Bonzo Finance (BONZO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bonzo Finance (BONZO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BONZO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BONZO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BONZO's tokenomics, explore BONZO token's live price!

BONZO Price Prediction Want to know where BONZO might be heading? Our BONZO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BONZO token's Price Prediction now!

